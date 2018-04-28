Gas tanker overturns, major tragedy averted at Kochi's Kakkanad

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Tension gripped Kakkanad late on Friday evening when an LPG tanker turned turtle near the deadly Poojarivalavu on the Seaport-Airport Road. However, the lorry driver escaped unscathed in the accident which occurred around 10 pm.

A major tragedy could be averted- the ill-fated gas tanker had been ferrying around 18 tonnes of LPG from the BPCL’s Irumbanam bottling plant to Bengaluru - due to the timely action by the BPCL experts who rushed to the scene. Under their supervision, the fuel was transferred to another tanker. The driver told the police the tanker went out of control when he swerved to the right to avoid rear-ending a car which suddenly turned left without signalling. District Collector K Mohammed Y Safeerulla and other officers also reached the spot to supervise the operation.