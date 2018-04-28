Home Cities Kochi

Milkos’ brass held over kids’ stale food seizure

The City police on Friday arrested two officers of Milkos company in connection with the sale of stale and adulterated children’s food supplements from a godown at Maradu here.

Published: 28th April 2018 01:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2018 02:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:The City police on Friday arrested two officers of Milkos company in connection with the sale of stale and adulterated children’s food supplements from a godown at Maradu here. G K Menon, South India manager, Milkos and K R Suresh, the company's sales manager, Kerala region, were arrested by the team lead by Thrikkakara ACP PP Shams on Friday.

" The arrest was made after we unearthed hard evidence which revealed the involvement of the company officers in the crime. Even the new wrappers were handed over to the dealer by them. They also admitted to the crime," said the ACP.

The godown was functioning as the distribution hub of over 50 well-known food manufacturing companies, mostly those producing children’s food. During the raid, the Food Safety Department took samples of over 20 products which allegedly failed to conform to the standards laid down Food Safety and Standards Authority of India(Fssai).

The police have also sent information to all the stations across the state to seize the company's product from the market. "Though the Food Safety Department launched a statewide drive, the police had started a similar probe to seize the product from the market," said the ACP. The two arrested charged with IPC Sections 420 and 468 were produced before the court on Friday.

Meanwhile, a Food Safety officer said the department will initiate action only after getting the lab report of the impounded items. " The revocation of licence and other procedures against the company will be initiated only after getting the lab report from the Regional Chemical Centre at Kakkanad. We hope it will be submitted within a week," he said.

It was last month, the Food Safety officers seized chocolates, children’s protein powders and health supplements past their expiry date.

