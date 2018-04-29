Kochi: AATS confirms MVD charge on use of pirated software

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Though the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) is yet to undertake the drive against the pollution testing centres in the district, the Association of Authorised Testing Station for Motor Vehicles (AATS) has admitted pirated software is indeed being used by several pollution testing centres operating here.

This was released in a letter dispatched to the Deputy Transport Commissioner, Ernakulam by the association, following his announcement to undertake a month-long drive -'Clean air Ernakulam' - aimed at taking action against the pollution testing centres which use pirated software to provide Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates to vehicles.

" It is a fact some of the centres here are flouting the rules. However, the majority of the pollution testing centres in the district comply with the rules. We are also trying to address the issue," it said.

"The main inspection which needs to be carried out at the centres is whether the original software is being used and the correct procedure is followed or not. It is the department which should carry out a drive once in every three months," according to the missive.

The MVD's clean-up move followed the host of complaints received in this regard. " For around 10 years now, the association and the MVD had been working jointly to tackle this problem. A mere 10 per cent of the pollution centres fail to play by the rules. In reality, the growing level of air pollution in the city is not only due to the vehicle emissions but also due to the Cochin Port and the containers." said Abdul Jabbar, AATS secretary.

Though the association is initiating steps to arrive at a consensus with the department, the department has decided to go ahead with the drive which will kick-start from May 1. " As per the norms specified by the CMV Act, the certification of a vehicle can be done within 25 minutes, but with the use of pirated software, the centre can complete it in just 2 minutes. As per the IMA's findings, the pollution level in the city is high. Over 30,000 people have been diagnosed with symptoms of pulmonary diseases. The drive will be undertaken as per the plan," reiterated a top MVD officer.