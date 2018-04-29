Kochi: Two passenger vessels for Andaman and Nicobar administration

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) commenced the Block erection of 500 Pax cum 150 T Cargo vessels (2 nos) for Andaman and Nicobar Administration. Union Minister for Shipping Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, was the Chief Guest for the function. The block erection ceremony is one of the important milestones in the construction process of a ship.

These are the first two ships, built for the Andaman and administration, each with a capacity of 500 passengers cum 150 Tonne cargo. CSL has also been awarded two vessels with capacity of 1200 passengers cum 1000 tonnes cargo for the A&N Administration and are under construction. The contracts were awarded as part of ‘Make-in-India’ initiative of Government of India.

The vessel is designed and built as a modern high quality passenger vessel for Inter-Island service in the Andaman & Nicobar Islands and for occasional main land transfer. The vessel is suitable for carrying 500 passengers and 150 MT cargo, with the highest features of safety for the personnel and vessel. Apart from the above 4 passenger vessels, CSL is also constructing the prestigious Indigenous Aircraft Carrier for the Indian Navy and Technology Demonstration vessel for the Government of India.

Madhu S Nair, C&MD CSL, Directors of CSL, representatives from Andaman and Administration, Shipping Corporation of India, Indian Register of Shipping, American Bureau of Shipping, officers, supervisors and workmen of CSL attended the function.