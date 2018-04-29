Traffic curbs in Kochi on account of Vice-President’s visit

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The City Police have announced traffic regulations will be in force on Monday as part of the Vice-President’s visit to the city. The curbs on traffic and parking will be imposed from 11 am to 12 pm from Thoppumpady BOT East junction to Vathuruthi, Naval Base, Thevara, Pallimukku, Jose Junction (MG Road). DH Road and Park Avenue Road. The vehicles coming to the city during this time should enter via the BOT East Junction and proceed to Kundannoor via Vyttila.

The vehicles entering and leaving the city from 11 am-12 pm should turn right from the BOT East Junction and proceed to Thevara ferry and Kundannoor via Vyttila. Those from West Kochi side bound for the Nedumbassery Airport(CIAL) and other places, if unavoidable, should plan their journey in advance by avoiding the route to be taken by V-P's motorcade.

The parking of container trucks and other vehicles will not be allowed on the roads in the area. In case of violations, the vehicles will be removed using recovery vehicles. All the pocket roads along the VVIP route will be closed 30 minutes before the VVIP's motorcade passes by and movement of vehicles will be prohibited for 30 minutes.

The residents living on the sides of the VVIP route should not venture out in their private vehicles during the movement of the VVIP motorcade. Street vendors will not be allowed along the VVIP route on Monday, police said.