161 ways to play with fruits

Kochiites who are increasingly adopting healthy eating habits are turning to fruits and veggies to beat the unbearable summer heat.

Fruit meal and a milk shake served at Seetha Devi Fruit Parlour

By Abdul Haleem Sherif and Hima Francis
Express News Service

KOCHI:Kochiites who are increasingly adopting healthy eating habits are turning to fruits and veggies to beat the unbearable summer heat. With over 161 varieties of fruit-based juices, milkshakes and fruits meals, Seetha Devi Fruit Parlour at Kakkanad is becoming the talk of the town.

Situated opposite to the Civil Station, this fruit parlour is interestingly the most preferred lunch spot for the employees of Civil Station, CSEZ and InfoPark.

Fruit, special fruit and vegetarian meals are the most sought-after options for a healthy and light meal. Loaded with dry fruits, tutti frutti and ice cream over an assortment of cut fruits makes the special fruit meal attractive to the younger crowd. The regular fruit meal which is a combination of seven seasonal fruit varieties is a rich source of vitamins.

"During the Easter lent, when non-vegetarian food was strictly avoided from all meals, we started visiting Seetha Devi and have become regular customers since then," says Eapen George and friends who are working at CSEZ. Apart from young employees, families and children are frequent visitors to the shop.

The availability of unusual fruits and vegetables such as 'kumbalanga', 'nellikka', 'pachamanga', and tamarind on the menu card of a juice parlour indicates the shop also offers unique blends apart from the regular options. Drinks such as liver clear juice combining ginger, beetroot, carrot, lime and cucumber, ABC health juice prepared with apple, beetroot and carrot, and aloe vera juice are ideal choices for all those looking for detox alternatives.

"Although the shop has been run for twenty years, there was a rapid increase in the number of customers coming to the shop only in the last six years," says Bineesh, the shop owner. "The maximum number of customers usually come for lunch and there is a rush again in the evenings. Many people come from places far away just to have our fruit meals, passion fruit juice, jackfruit juice and falooda."

While most of the fruits are sourced locally according to seasonal availability, imported variants are brought from Bengaluru. Received well by all sections of the public, Seetha Devi is the perfect juice stop where price, quality and quantity meet well.

