Avenue for showcasing skills in budding talents

By Express News Service

KOCHI: From a Class-X student to engineering graduates, the finalists of the ‘India Skills Kerala 2018’ are showcasing their technological prowess and penchant for innovation in various sections of the skill-testing competitions that began here on Sunday.

The finalists were seen busy preparing for completing the riveting tasks assigned to them in areas ranging from mobile robotics, fashion technology, floristry and bread making to 3D digital game art, plumbing and heating, graphic design technology and carpentry. In mobile robotics competition, participants were asked to assemble a robot using the kit provided to them. They have to complete the task by overcoming various obstacles. “The participants have to make the robots move as per the instruction of the assessors. They will get five hours a day for the task. Altogether, they have two tasks to be completed in two days,” said Anil P Y, Maintenance Engineer, Department of Electronics, Cusat.

“Mobile Robotics is an emerging field and it has relevance in the modern age. There were 75 participants in the zonal competitions and six of them were selected for the finale,” he informed.In floristry competition, the six contestants were given Indo-Western wedding theme (spray arrangement) on the first day, which has to be completed in four hours. Marks will be given based on measurement, design, colour combination and neatness.

Six participants in the competition for electrical installation have three tasks to complete in two days. In automobile technology competition, six contestants have three tasks. In the restaurant service competition, there are six modules and the six participants were given four hours on the first day to complete the tasks in ‘table setup’ and ‘service’. The three modules in the competition on Monday include preparing coconut-based mocktail, flambe and fruit carving. Six types of bread-making skills were tested among the six participants in the bakery competition on Sunday. The yardsticks for marks are taste, grooming, weight, colour, shape and time management.

Exhibition

Around 23 exhibition stalls have been set up at the programme venue. While Government ITI, Kalamassery, showcased anti-theft device with centre locking system for cars and Volkswagen petrol engine (MPFI), Government ITI, Kannur, displayed quaint models of wooden pen weighing around 15 kg, London Bridge and multi-stage universal swivel vice. Major national and state agencies are participating in the exhibition based on the current theme of skill development.