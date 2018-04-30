Eminent global artists to rock the Kochi with live performance

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Amazing Live performance, followed by a week workshop on Vocals at Jam Music Conservatory, Kochi on May 6th, Sunday at 6 pm by Masteros from India & Abroad Grady Long Music, Vj Traven & Neil Luckz Lee Luck.

Grady Long began singing & performing in public at the age of 4 while travelling with his family across the US. Growing up he found that he greatly enjoyed many genres of American and World music. He moved to Nashville, TN at the age of 20 to begin singing and playing the guitar professionally with multiple artists. Years of touring and performing with major artists enabled him to bring together some of the finest musicians in the country which resulted in the formation of a world-class band.

Grady brings his own style of singing and performance to Indian music. He enjoys creating new sounds by adding a distinct flare to the fusion of Eastern and Western musical styles while maintaining a deep respect and love of more traditional Indian music.

V J Traven is a well-known contemporary artist, leadership coach, music producer, and author from India. Into the music career since 1989 and His secular career took off as he joined the mainstream Rock Band Shiva as their lead Vocalist in 1991 & has performed almost all major gigs in India. He left Calcutta in 1994 for devoting more time to develop his original music and became an award-winning composer and singer for the advertising industry. His music has the influences of Classic Rock, Celtic, Blues, Gospel, and Jazz coloured by the Indian Folk and Classical sounds. VJ has produced three albums and he has three decades of experience as a singer, author, music producer for renowned Christian Albums, television advertising, animation films, and theatre.

Neil Luckz is a singer, songwriter, music producer, musician & video director. Born in Trinidad in the West Indies and moved to London UK and then settled in Sweden.

He was signed to EMI Music Publishing for 16 years and has over 168 songs signed to Sony / ATV and was also in-house Producer & staff writer at Caribbean Sound Basin in Trinidad for Lamar Records & Kiskidee Records. Later as CEO at Distant Fox (EDM / Pop) and Eight-810 Music.In Trinidad he worked on many Hit Records in the capacity of songwriter, producer, bassist, vocal arranger /producer and backing vocalist. In addition, Luckz has worked on advertisements and documentaries, theatre productions and Sound Design including for Walt Disney, in collaboration with Ed Shermur (Lethal Weapon).

To Register, Contact -0484 4862202 or 94973 69190.

info@jamconservatory.in

www.jamconservatory.in