Location, check! Posing right out of fairy tales

KOCHI:It is six in the morning. The shot opens in Fort Kochi beach. A woman in her twenties walks down the pavement. A man, without a care in the world, follows her. The focus is on the woman. She turns her head slightly and blushes. The shot pans to the guy who is now smiling at her. Cut! The videographer sees a boy on a bicycle, borrows it and gives it to the man in the frame. Camera rolls again. This time, the man is seen helping the woman on the cycle. The shot pans out and the couple is seen riding away into the sunset. Cut!

No, you guessed it wrong. It's not the shooting of a Nicholas Sparks' film. It's not the making of a Karan Johar movie either.

This is the post-wedding shooting of a newly-wed couple, who are both software professionals at Technopark, Thiruvananthapuram.

According to photographers in the city, Fort Kochi beach and Mattancherry are the most sought-out locations in Kochi that are often frequented by wedding photographers for pre-wedding and post-wedding shoots. "These places are often busy and crowded. Because of this, we shoot early in the morning. This also puts the couple at ease to pose," says Dinoop of D3 Studio in Kochi.

Trailing behind these places, other locations such as Kuzhuppilly beach, Athirappilly Waterfalls, Ezhattumugham and Cherai beach are also popular among couples.

"However, people have been growing tired of these locations now," says Anu Ommen of Anu Ommen Photography in Kochi. "They want locations that are less popular and nearby."

Wedding photographers now flock to less popular locations such as Kadamakkudy, Vypin beach and Old Harbour. "Places that are less-known are soon becoming popular among our clients because they aren't crowded," says Joshy of Calypso Wedding Photography in Kochi.

Within a decade's span, the wedding scene in the state has changed drastically. "With this, wedding photography also got a complete facelift. Now, weddings are customised," says Anu.

According to Joshy, be it a Christian, Muslim or Hindu wedding, nothing extra can be created with the ceremony. "It has to be shot the way it is," he says. "Because of this, there are numerous possibilities in pre-wedding and post-wedding albums. Subsequently, there is a genuine interest in exploring new and less popular locations."

Popular locations for pre, post-wedding shoots

Fort Kochi beach

Mattancherry

Kuzhuppilly beach

Athirappilly Waterfalls

Ezhattumugham

Cherai beach

Gaining popularity

Kadamakkudy

Vypin beach

Old Harbour