Home Cities Kochi

Location, check! Posing right out of fairy tales

Fort Kochi beach and Mattanchery are the favourites of newly-wed couples in their pre and post-wedding albums

Published: 30th April 2018 12:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2018 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

Picture taken at Kadamakkudy

By Anna Binoy
Express News Service

KOCHI:It is six in the morning. The shot opens in Fort Kochi beach. A woman in her twenties walks down the pavement. A man, without a care in the world, follows her. The focus is on the woman. She turns her head slightly and blushes. The shot pans to the guy who is now smiling at her. Cut! The videographer sees a boy on a bicycle, borrows it and gives it to the man in the frame. Camera rolls again. This time, the man is seen helping the woman on the cycle. The shot pans out and the couple is seen riding away into the sunset. Cut!

No, you guessed it wrong. It's not the shooting of a Nicholas Sparks' film. It's not the making of a Karan Johar movie either.

This is the post-wedding shooting of a newly-wed couple, who are both software professionals at Technopark, Thiruvananthapuram.

According to photographers in the city, Fort Kochi beach and Mattancherry are the most sought-out locations in Kochi that are often frequented by wedding photographers for pre-wedding and post-wedding shoots. "These places are often busy and crowded. Because of this, we shoot early in the morning. This also puts the couple at ease to pose," says Dinoop of D3 Studio in Kochi.

Trailing behind these places, other locations such as Kuzhuppilly beach, Athirappilly Waterfalls, Ezhattumugham and Cherai beach are also popular among couples.

"However, people have been growing tired of these locations now," says Anu Ommen of Anu Ommen Photography in Kochi. "They want locations that are less popular and nearby."

Wedding photographers now flock to less popular locations such as Kadamakkudy, Vypin beach and Old Harbour. "Places that are less-known are soon becoming popular among our clients because they aren't crowded," says Joshy of Calypso Wedding Photography in Kochi.

Within a decade's span, the wedding scene in the state has changed drastically. "With this, wedding photography also got a complete facelift. Now, weddings are customised," says Anu.

According to Joshy, be it a Christian, Muslim or Hindu wedding, nothing extra can be created with the ceremony. "It has to be shot the way it is," he says. "Because of this, there are numerous possibilities in pre-wedding and post-wedding albums. Subsequently, there is a genuine interest in exploring new and less popular locations."

Popular locations for pre, post-wedding shoots

Fort Kochi beach

Mattancherry

Kuzhuppilly beach

Athirappilly Waterfalls

Ezhattumugham

Cherai beach

 

Gaining popularity

Kadamakkudy

Vypin beach

Old Harbour

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
More from this section

'Strengthen legal system to avoid data breach'

Eminent global artists to rock the Kochi with live performance

Ro-Ro service suspended in major loss of face to Kochi corporation

IPL2018
Videos
Asha Bhosle (Photo | PTI)
I’m grateful that my song was played in China: Asha Bhosle
Central University of Gujarat should have sought clarification from professors before issuing showcause notices: Teachers Association president
Gallery
TIME 100 is an annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world assembled by the American news magazine Time. Take a look at some of the winners who attended the recently-concluded 100 Gala celebrating the 100 most influential people in the wor
IN PHOTOS | TIME 100 Most Influential People of 2018 attend celebratory gala
The celestial wedding of Meenakshi and Sundareswarar with elaborate arrangements took place yesterday at the Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple, Madurai. IN PIC: Priest performing the celestial wedding. (Photo: EPSK.K.Sundar)
In a grand celestial wedding, Meenakshi weds Sundareswarar at Meenakshi temple