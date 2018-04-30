Home Cities Kochi

One held in Kochi for smuggling banned tobacco products

The Excise and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) sleuths arrested a youth involved in the smuggling of banned tobacco products to the state.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Excise and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) sleuths arrested a youth involved in the smuggling of banned tobacco products to the state in train and seized contraband worth Rs 80,000 from the Ernakulam North railway station premise on Sunday.

Shankar Kumar, 19, a Bihar native, was arrested following the raid conducted in the morning. The inspection was held as part of an investigation into a mafia engaged in smuggling the narcotic products from North India states in trains. “The seized items include several varieties of banned tobacco products like Hans and Panparag. They were smuggled in from Bihar in train for distribution in the state, especially among migrant labourers. The tobacco products were kept at the station for handing them over to the local distributor,” said an Excise officer.

Enforcement agencies have specific information on the operation of rackets in states like Bihar and West Bengal, which are engaged in transporting banned tobacco products, cheap quality ganja and psychotropic drugs to Kerala. These products are distributed mainly among migrant labourers in places such as Perumbavur, which is regarded as the hub of migrant workers in Kerala.

