To be the best stroke by stroke

Anna Binoy By

Express News Service

KOCHI:"Do what you want to do. But excel and be the best in it," Sabareesh Prabhaker's father told him after he refused job offers from the government and a few private companies to pursue a career as a violinist. Thousands of flawless violin strokes and a couple hundred stage shows later, Sabareesh is almost there at the top in the eastern style violin scene in the country.

The 28-year-old violinist, who began performing publicly at 12, has already worked alongside renowned musicians, such as drummer Sivamani, pianist Stephen Devassy, singer Naresh Iyer and percussionist Mattannur Sankarankutty. "I am trying to be the best," says Sabareesh with a smile.

Like any other person attempting to achieve a goal, he too has model figures who inspire him in getting closer to his aspirations. "I have always admired the performances and style by L Subramaniam and L Shankar," Sabareesh says. "I even got the opportunity to meet them. On meeting Subramaniam, he told me to keep on practising."

For this musician, every live performance feels like his first. "Getting on stage gives me a shivering thrill," Sabareesh says. "It's like going on stage for the first time. Even though I have completed nearly 5,000 stage shows, I still experience it. And I think it will remain the same until my death."

Growing up in a music-loving household, rhythm and tempo came his way easily. FYI, Sabareesh is the grandson of Janaki, the eldest of the Cherthala sisters. "I have always been passionate about music. When I turned five, I began training under T M Abdul Hazeez. It still baffles me why I chose to learn violin," says Sabareesh.

His musical traits, however, did not stop with the violin. Along with violin, he also started vocal training at five. His training in piano culminated in him passing a grade from Trinity College of London.

Sabareesh and his band 'Immortal Raaga' had released an A R Rahman cover in 2016, which was recognised by BBC Radio.

Sabareesh's new album, in collaboration with Mattannur Sankarankutty, will soon get released. In June, he will be performing at mentalist Aathi's show in Dublin, Ireland. He is also working for a Kannada film, which will be soon announced. Collaborating with international musicians are also in the cards for the violinist.