Home Cities Kochi

Toys from trash: Doing her bit for nature

Sini M P has been teaching students to make toys from plastic waste

Published: 30th April 2018 10:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2018 03:04 AM   |  A+A-

sini1050302

Sini M P teaching students to make toys from plastic waste

By Express News Service

KOCHI:Plastic, considered a boon at the time of its invention, is slowly turned into a bane. And, due to indiscriminate use, it has now become tough to eliminate it. But, not for Sini M P, who is turning trash into toys.

She was in the city recently for a workshop wherein children were taught to make toys from discarded plastic waste. And, when it comes to waste management, Sini believes in the saying 'catch them young'.

"It is difficult to inspire or get the elders do something innovative. Hence, to solve problems associated with environment, we need to mould the young generation. They are the future and it is they who need to ensure that it is secure," says the young electrical engineer.

The enthusiasm of kids who participated in the various workshops she conducted encouraged Sini to quit her job and take up these classes on a full-time basis. "My tryst with trash, especially plastic, began while I was doing my B Tech. Once I happened to notice a big pile of plastic ballpoint pens at a garbage dump. This got me thinking and I decided to come up with an environment-friendly alternative. So I began making paper pens. I still make them on request," she says.

That was just a start. Sini turned her attention into making toys out of common household waste. Some of the things include containers in which the ice creams are sold and CDs.

"Ice cream balls and plastic straws can be turned into toys. Dolls, whistles, fans and flutes can also be made using the plastic waste we throw away. I try to help children identify the ways in which they can do their bit in solving the plastic waste problem," says Sini.

"It is heartening to see children gifting toys they made out of plastic waste. Such an initiative helps recycle plastic," she adds.

One doesn't need any fancy equipment to make these simple toys. "All you need are a pair of scissors, glue, some tape, the raw material (plastic waste) and imagination," says Sini.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
More from this section

After a decade, firm pays Kerala MVD Rs 8.8 lakh as road tax

Handcuffs

Drug peddling: Two persons held in Kochi

Kerala's Paravoor block panchayat creates 2.69 lakh MGNRES opportunities; Stands first in district

IPL2018
Videos
Lalu Prasad Yadav. (PTI Photo)
Lalu Prasad Yadav family members angry over his discharge from AIIMS
Rustom Costume Controversy: Nothing wrong on selling movie’s ‘navy costume’, says Ashoke Pandit
Gallery
DMK MP Kanimozhi called on Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) President and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in Chennai on Monday. | EPS
Kanimozhi calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao
The soap opera 'Days of Our Lives' (cast and crew in picture) was the top winner of the 45th annual Daytime Emmy Awards held on Sunday night at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in California. Mario Lopez, who co-hosted the ceremony with Sheryl Underwood said that it was 'not a show about politics'. Even so, there was the occasional mention of the #MeToo and Time's Up movements and Bill Cosby's guilty verdict. Take a look at all the big winners.
IN PICTURES | Who won what at the 45th Daytime Emmy Awards