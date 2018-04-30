Toys from trash: Doing her bit for nature

By Express News Service

KOCHI:Plastic, considered a boon at the time of its invention, is slowly turned into a bane. And, due to indiscriminate use, it has now become tough to eliminate it. But, not for Sini M P, who is turning trash into toys.

She was in the city recently for a workshop wherein children were taught to make toys from discarded plastic waste. And, when it comes to waste management, Sini believes in the saying 'catch them young'.

"It is difficult to inspire or get the elders do something innovative. Hence, to solve problems associated with environment, we need to mould the young generation. They are the future and it is they who need to ensure that it is secure," says the young electrical engineer.

The enthusiasm of kids who participated in the various workshops she conducted encouraged Sini to quit her job and take up these classes on a full-time basis. "My tryst with trash, especially plastic, began while I was doing my B Tech. Once I happened to notice a big pile of plastic ballpoint pens at a garbage dump. This got me thinking and I decided to come up with an environment-friendly alternative. So I began making paper pens. I still make them on request," she says.

That was just a start. Sini turned her attention into making toys out of common household waste. Some of the things include containers in which the ice creams are sold and CDs.

"Ice cream balls and plastic straws can be turned into toys. Dolls, whistles, fans and flutes can also be made using the plastic waste we throw away. I try to help children identify the ways in which they can do their bit in solving the plastic waste problem," says Sini.

"It is heartening to see children gifting toys they made out of plastic waste. Such an initiative helps recycle plastic," she adds.

One doesn't need any fancy equipment to make these simple toys. "All you need are a pair of scissors, glue, some tape, the raw material (plastic waste) and imagination," says Sini.