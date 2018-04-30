When spirituality and service meet traditional medicine

By Express News Service

KOCHI:Every day morning at St Xavier's Monastery, Pullur, there will be a long queue before the small clinic between the Monastery and the old parish church, where many would be waiting for consultation for their ailments. Popularly known as the Vaidhyanachan or Pullurachan, Bro Antony Inchakkal CMI of the monastery has been a life saver for many.

Following the Ayurveda style of medicine, Antony has been doing this service for over four decades. A member of the CMI congregation, Antony was trained under Bro Angelus, who was in charge of the medical dispensary attached to Infant Jesus Monastery in Thalore, Thrissur.

Continuing his 'ottamooli' medication which was the only medical aid available in the past, Antony is now an expert in dealing with snake bites, insect bites, tonsillitis, allergies, skin diseases and infections. "This is a service without a financial motive. The satisfaction, happiness and relief I see in the faces of my patients, who had no hope of recovery, reward me and encourage me to continue this service," says Antony.

The special treatment for tonsillitis which lasts for three days has made him quite famous. There are even cases in which his expertise in Ayurvedic medicine helped cure many who couldn?t find solace even after years of treatment.

With a jovial face and a humorous approach, Antony makes sure no one leaves the clinic with a sad face. The issues are often more psychological than physical," he says. "A smiling face combined with a compassionate heart can be more powerful than any medicine in curing diseases. There is no medicine powerful than love.?

The local residents say if he is at the monastery, anyone can knock at his door at any time. Even at midnight, he would receive his patients in his cassock with a face full of smile and compassion, they say.

The monastery and the CMI congregation support his venture. A silent service with main tools such as love and compassion, Antony exemplifies his life on what true religion is.