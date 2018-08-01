Braving the rain, they set sail

Toby Antony By

Even with heavy rain casting a cloud over their hopes, the lifting of trawling ban on Tuesday midnight has bought cheer to the fishermen. After a brief lull, the harbours in the district sprung back to life on Tuesday. The boats have readied nets and equipment for the first catch and the ice factories have started operations.

The Fisheries Department has issued an alert to the fishermen against venturing to the sea. “We have alerted the boat owners and fishermen community that it would be dangerous to venture into the sea. The rain would continue for the next few days and the sea will be rough. However, we will not force any boats to stay back,” Mahesh S, Deputy Director, Ernakulam, Fisheries Department said. The 52-day-long trawling ban started on June 10. Mahesh said the fishermen community are upbeat about continuous rain. “Usually, when the monsoon is good, the catch improves. The first catch would be Pink Perch (kilimeen). They also hope to net Karikadi shrimps,” he said.

Workers from other states waiting at Vypeen harbour  A Sanesh

Around 2,000 fishing boats including trawlers, gillnet boats, long line and purse seine boats will venture to sea from various harbours after lifting of trawling ban. The alert has not doused their excitement. “The first catch would be the best catch. If we stay back, boats from other states would enter Kerala coast and net the catch. We have spent a huge amount leasing the boats and paying the crew. The rain would not be a major issue for trawling boats. Only if the condition worsens will we stay back. However, most of the boats are ready to move. They have stocked ice and necessary food items,” said Raju from Thuthikudi who have taken a boat on a lease which operates from Kalamukku harbour in Vypeen.

Rajesh, who weaves nets at Kalamukku harbour, said the majority of the boats are carrying nets which can fish out Karikadi shrimps. “The nets for catching shrimps are different from those used to catch other fishes. The mesh would be a little smaller. Since the shrimps have good export value, most of the boat owners would be eying shrimps,” he said.

The majority of the boat workers are from Tamil Nadu and North Eastern states. “The maintenance works of the boats have started a week ago and the workers from other states have already reached the harbours. We will stay here for two months. Later,we will move to Northern Tamil Nadu and Mangalore. The heavy rain is a good sign,” says James who arrived here from Kanyakumari. The vehicles from different district already have started queuing up at harbours. “From here, the fish will be taken to other districts, including Kottayam and Idukki. Some of the vehicles belong to fish exporters who take them to factories,” said Sukumaran, a driver who operates a lorry from Vypeen harbour.