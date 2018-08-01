District administration ready for emergencies

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The district administration said it has taken all the safety measures in case the Idukki dam shutters are opened. “We have already identified the low-lying areas in the district that could be affected when the shutters of the dam are opened. The district administration, along with other agencies, is fully equipped to deal with any situation. The public need not panic,” assured District Collector K Mohammed Y Safirulla.

According to the district administration, around 211 relief camps have been set up in six taluks to shift those who live on the banks of river Periyar. More camps would be set up in Aluva taluk.As per estimate, around 40,000 people in the district would be affected when dam shutters are opened. “To deal with the situation we have set up school vehicles and country-made boat for the evacuation drive. Tahsildars have been appointed to monitor the situation in their respective areas,” said an officer.

Meanwhile, the district administration has also deployed the NDRF and fire and rescue team to deal the crisis. “Around 240 fire and rescue team are deployed at Aluva. Apart from this the NDRF is also appointed to deal the situation,” the officer said.