Excise wing to intensify vehicle checks and raids

KOCHI: The Excise wing on Tuesday decided to strengthen vehicle checks and raids following inputs that flow of illicit liquor into the state has increased. According to an official release, special squads will conduct vehicle checks on all major roads in the state. The Excise wing has also formed tie-ups with other departments, mainly Revenue and Forest, to conduct joined combing operations.Apart from special squads, the Excise Department has also deployed striking force to deal with emergency situation. The department has also urged the people to share information on the activities of drug peddlers and bootleggers.