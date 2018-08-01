Home Cities Kochi

Fish to be dearer for some more time

The rough sea is preventing small boats from venturing to the sea,   affecting the supply during trawling ban.

Published: 01st August 2018 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2018 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:Though trawling ban has been lifted, the price for fish will remain high for at least the next two or three weeks.  The vendors claim that due to heavy rain, many fishermen have not ventured to the sea, due to which supply has come down drastically.

Ansar, a fish dealer at Kaloor, said the fish price continues to touch new heights each day. “Though trawling would start on Wednesday, the price of fish would not come down soon. The initial catch mostly goes for export. The middlemen at harbours would keep the prices high to get good profit. After a few weeks, the export demand would come down and the fish would start arriving at local markets,” he said.

On Tuesday, Mackerel was sold at Rs 260 per kg at Ernakulam market. Sardine was priced at Rs 220 per kg. Shrimps cost from Rs 400- 700 per kg. “Other sea fish are very rare. Due to the high price, we take only a limited quantity now. Though river fishes and farm fishes are in the market, the demand is limited,” Ansar said.

The rough sea is preventing small boats from venturing to the sea,   affecting the supply during trawling ban. “Usually, the small boats  which net Mackerel and Sardines could not go fishing due to turbulent sea. Even in big shops and malls, fish was not available,” Rajan, a wholesale vendor at Vypeen said.

Fish vendors believe that the high price has forced people to opt for chicken now. “A kilo chicken cost half the price of Sardine. This has affected our business and once the price comes down, things will improve,” Ansar said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
trawling ban Fish fishermen

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
All-women bike expedition kicks off from Kochi to Delhi
Gallery
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release
With 540 wickets in 138 Tests James Anderson stands second on the list of bowlers since 2000. Here are few facts about England's 'Beckham of cricket' who has been his country's most-trusted new-ball attacker for over a decade now. (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday James Anderson: The most successful fast bowler of this century