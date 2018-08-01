Mob violence: NYL to organise ‘Rajyaraksha Sadas’

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Mob violence and incidents of lynching are on the rise not only in the state but also across the country, said Shameer Payyanangadi, president of National Youth League (NYL). As part of their campaign against such violent incidents, the NYL will organise ‘Rajyaraksha Sadas’. “On August 9, the commemoration day of the Quit India movement, NYL will organise a meeting on ‘Youth power for the protection of the country’ as part of our ‘Rajyaraksha Sadas’,” said Shameer. “We will organsie such meetings across the state. The initial meetings will be held in Malappuram and Kollam,” he said.

The NYL leaders blamed the BJP and its allies, besides the Muslim League, for the present situation in the state. “These parties are using religion to further their political agenda. They are tearing apart the communal fabric of the country and turning people against each other,” said Shameer. The NYL is also planning to take out a flag march in Kasargod on October 2.