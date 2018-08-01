Rocking the scene with a chant

By Express News Service

KOCHI:A boy in his teens walks from his house to the nearby junction like he had done more than a hundred times before. And just like the earlier times, he hears the rhythmic chants of the bhajan group in the locality. But, in a first, he pays attention to the rhythm and melody this time. Something changes in him; he is moved by the way each sound glides to the other.

Now, Asok Chandran’s debut composition ‘Walkin’ Away’ is a trendsetter in the rock music scene in the country. “It was an amateur effort,” says Asok. “I was playing with the sounds and came up with a rhythm. On hearing the tune, singer and lyricist Suchith Surendran wrote lyrics. And that’s how the song happened. Later, we decided to do a video for the song.” This is the first attempt by Asok, a guitar teacher at Global Public School, Thiruvaniyoor. “I have come up with some compositions, but they are still raw. And most of them are devotional,” he says. Music became his companion at 15. “I began learning guitar under Vichoo Iyyer,” says Asok.

“A group of students decided to make a band and we used to play at local events.” He will soon release another single focused on the need to conserve water. “Conserving water is vital. It is been said that battles will be fought for water. We have come up with the rhythm and lyrics,” he says. The song is expected to be released at the beginning of 2019.