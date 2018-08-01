Showcasing mesmerising designs this festive season

By Express News Service

KOCHI:With the festival season around the corner, boutiques in the city are decked up with their Onam specials. Czarina Boutique has launched a collection of Onakudis, including the traditional ‘settu mundu’ for women. As usual, the designer kasavu saree, a symbol of graceful sophistication with its exquisite blend of gold and cream, is the centre of attraction at Czarina’s Onam collection.

The collection also showcases contemporary expressions of the traditional weave and feature eye-catching prints and patterns. In a season of bright colours, the beautiful simplicity and the subdued elegance of Czarina’s designer drape will help the wearer stand apart. The boutique known for its collections of understated elegance and embellished with block print, mural paintings and embroidery is also a highlight of this Onam collection. Hand-painted with fabric colours and intricate murals on these sarees endow them with a look that is unique. Embroidery and appliqué add the flourishes that have made the Onam sarees look truly special. The price of the designer Kerala sarees start from C1,500, including party wear specials.

Complementing the Onam collection is a wide variety of designer silks, Tussars, synthetic weaves and signature cottons. Kotas, Chanderis, Maheshwaris, Banarasi silks, silk Kota, Kanjeevarams, Uppads, georgettes, crepes and chiffons are available in a range of colours and designs. Czarina also includes blouse materials and ready-made blouses in various styles. For those who prefer a non-traditional Onam, there is an array of salwars, kurtis, lehengas and ghagra cholis on display. The Onam collection event ends on August 24. The showroom will be open on all Sundays.