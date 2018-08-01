Home Cities Kochi

Voicing it! IIMK students give 'Awaaz' to burning issues

The 20-minute long talk-show series has been launched by a team of seven students belonging to the Economics, Politics and Social Sciences (EPS) Interest group of IIMK.

Published: 01st August 2018 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2018 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

The team behind Awaaz web series initiative

By Ambika Raja
Express News Service

KOCHI:They can be quirky, off-beat, humorous, thrilling or realistic and can hook you on to your digital devices for days.While web series on YouTube is attracting huge audience and binge-watchers are hungrily hunting for fresh episodes, a group of students from the Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIMK) have come out with an interactive web series to discuss economic, political and social issues.

Titled ‘Awaaz’, the 20-minute long talk-show series has been launched by a team of seven students belonging to the Economics, Politics and Social Sciences (EPS) Interest group of IIMK. “We usually conduct debates, workshop and panel discussions as part of our EPS activities," said team leader and post-graduate programme student at IIMK, Krishna Karthik. “We felt creating a series of videos to discuss critical issues in economics and politics would be much more interactive and relevant in the present day as compared to preparing a blog or a detailed article on the same subjects. Hence we decided to come up with a web series,"  he said.

The first episode of ‘Awaaz’ was aired on YouTube on Monday and has already received over 520 views. The episode features IIMK economics professor Rudra Sensarma and gives a detailed analysis of the current situation of Non-Performing Assets in India. The students are planning to air the upcoming episodes once in every two weeks.

In the initial few episodes, professors and subject experts from within the institute will be interviewed following which activists and professors from outside IIMK would be roped into the show.
“We are yet to finalise the number of episodes that we will be airing this year. It will depend on the viewership and response of the audience, " added Krishna.

“It is a great initiative by the students and the venture is expected to help other students and researchers interested to know in detail about the three domains, " said IIMK professor Rudra Sensarma.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
IIMK web series YouTube Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode Awaaz

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
All-women bike expedition kicks off from Kochi to Delhi
Gallery
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release
With 540 wickets in 138 Tests James Anderson stands second on the list of bowlers since 2000. Here are few facts about England's 'Beckham of cricket' who has been his country's most-trusted new-ball attacker for over a decade now. (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday James Anderson: The most successful fast bowler of this century