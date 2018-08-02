Big catch for fishermen after trawling ban lift

Home Cities Kochi

The harbours in the district sprung back to life on Tuesday with the lifting of 52-day-long trawling ban. Despite heavy rains, fishermen set sail on boats and returned with massive catch.

Published: 02nd August 2018 03:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2018 03:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:The harbours in the district sprung back to life on Tuesday with the lifting of 52-day-long trawling ban. Despite heavy rains, fishermen set sail on boats and returned with massive catch.Despite Fisheries Department’s warning against fishing in deep sea, 2000 fishing boats including trawlers, gillnet boats, long line and purse seine boats ventured into the sea from various harbours.

Fishermen who set sail early in the morning went as far as 35 nautical miles and came back to the Vypeen fisheries station near Goshree harbor with hundreds of threadfin breams and pink perch fish.  “The first catch is always the best catch, and we have been gearing up for the day expecting Chaakara. Even the heavy rains could not kill our spirits, though it was a challenge,” said Ravi, a fisherman.

