Drama on TG community to be staged in Kochi today

By Express News Service

KOCHI:The state's first drama on the transgender (TG) community will be performed for the first time in Kochi on Thursday.Titled 'Parayan Maranna Kathakal', the drama depicts the life of TG community members in Kerala. Fifteen actors, including 14 transwomen and one transman, will perform in the drama which is being staged by Dhwayah, an arts and charitable society of the community. The drama will be staged at the Fine Arts Hall at 5 pm. It is directed by Srijith Sundar.

“This will be the drama's fourth performance. It was first performed at the International Theatre Festival in Thrissur. It also received an entry into the Goa International Theatre Festival-2018 and will be staged there on December 20.” Dhwayah secretary Renju Renjimar told reporters on Wednesday.

The 55-minute drama depicts the bitter experiences faced by the TG community members in society – how they are viewed as sex workers and looked down upon. “The story is based on true experiences and is produced by our community,” Renju said.TG activist Sheetal said the actors were selected through a screening test and a 10-day workshop.

“At the International Theatre Festival, Thrissur, our play was well-accepted. Impressed with the actors' performances, the government had promised the drama will be staged in all the districts,” Sheetal said.

Srijith said working on a drama that has immense social importance was a novel experience for him.

“Several sequences of the drama were scripted during the workshop after listening to the live experience of the community and the actors who were cast,” he said.District Collector K Mohammed Y Safirullah will inaugurate the performance. People from the film fraternity will be among the audience.

Upcoming projects on the community

Renju said Dhwayah is also planning to bring out a new drama based on the positive changes seen in society towards the TG community.Srijith said a theatre documentary based on 'Parayan Maranna Kathakal' is under consideration. Sheetal said, “We are also discussing on producing a movie on the lives of the community members.