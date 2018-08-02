Electrocuted while fishing at Puthenvelikkara

By Express News Service

KOCHI:A 40-year old man was electrocuted while fishing in a river near Puthenvelikkara in North Paravur in the early hours of Wednesday. Antony of Kallarackal, Thuruthoor, is the deceased. The cops said the incident took place around 2.30 am when Antony went fishing in the Thuruthoor river. On his way, Antony came into contact with an electric line which had fallen near a wall of a house nearby. He got electrocuted and fell into the river, the officers said.