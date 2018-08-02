Jyothi Menon and team enthrall audience

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Playback singer Jyothi Menon, along with her nine former batch mates of RLV College of Music and Fine Arts, Tripunithura, rocked the Biennale stage with a medley of soulful songs at the weekly ‘Arts and Medicine’ programme here at the Government General Hospital, Kochi on Wednesday. It was Jyothi’s third performance at the all-Wednesday programme, and she shared the stage with her 1994-98 batch mates to give a spirited performance at the 230th episode of the programme, which aims to provide solace to the patients through therapeutic music.

The other singers that shared the stage were Shibu Anirudh (professional singer and music director), Ravindran (music director), Rafeeq P M (journalist), Resmi Jeevan (music teacher), Shaivini Prabha (singer), Molly Shibu (choir singer), Binitha Sunil, who runs a music institution and Manoj Kumar.The team dished out a total of 14 melodies in Tamil, Hindi, and Malayalam, which included two duets rendered by the pairs Jyothi and Shibu and Shibu and Shaivini.

Shibu started the concert with the mellifluous song ‘Kurishu Varachalum’ while ‘Pennale Pennale’, a group song by the team, marked the finale of the gripping performance. All the renditions were enthusiastically applauded by the appreciative audience comprising patients, bystanders, and medical staffers.