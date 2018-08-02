Home Cities Kochi

KMRL's epoch-making endeavour turns seven today

KMRL, a Special Purpose Vehicle(SPV) was formed on August 2,  2011 as a state public sector company here, to build and operate the Kochi Metro.

Published: 02nd August 2018

By Express News Service

KOCHI:The Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) on Thursday will celebrate its seventh formation day. As part of its commitment to the living environment and fellow beings, the employees of KMRL will sign a consent letter on the occasion pledging their eyes. The employees will also donate blood at the the IMA blood bank. Both these activities are conducted in association with  Ernakulam General Hospital.

“I feel proud and honoured to be leading KMRL and I am optimistic about the future of this great organisation as further rail sections are opened to the public. This is the time to re-dedicate ourselves and move ahead with utmost zeal and excitement and pledge our commitment to not only our customers but also all stakeholders who will be a part of our journey in the future years,” said KMRL managing director Mohammed Hanish in his message to employees.

KMRL, a Special Purpose Vehicle(SPV) was formed on August 2,  2011 as a state public sector company here, to build and operate the Kochi Metro. In 2012 July the Union Cabinet approved the Kochi Metro project and KMRL became a state–Central joint venture with 50-50 partnership. KMRL is a Board-run company with five nominees each from the Centre  and the state government. KMRL now has a total of 518 employees working in different departments, from Projects to Operations.Though it started as a company to build and operate Kochi Metro, the philosophy was soon changed to be the backbone to make Kochi a public transport friendly city by integrating different modes of transport. KMRL has also taken up the Water Metro project.

Comments

All-women bike expedition kicks off from Kochi to Delhi
