Muvattupuzha bypass gets administrative sanction

By Express News Service

KOCHI:The Muvattupuzha bypass construction gets administrative sanction. The dream project includes a bypass road and bridge that will begin from NH49, across Muvattupuzha river and reach MC road. 400-metre of land was acquired and was handed over by PWD. The land reformation committee had earlier rejected a report made by the local land reformation committee for the Muvattupuzha bypass.

However, the new Wetland Act sanctions land reformation for the crucial projects in the state. MLA Eldo Abraham has requested the Chief Minister, Agriculture Minister and Revenue Minister to take necessary actions.

When the bypass road, that will begin from Kadathi on the Kochi- Danushkodi National Highway and ends at 130 Junction in MC road, will be completed, the traffic is expected to go down in the area. Vehicles going to Kottayam, Thodupuzha and Ernakulam areas can pass through without entering the Muvattupuzha town.

Earlier Finance Minister Thomas Isaac had assured that the Muvattupuzha bypass construction will be finished within a set timeframe.