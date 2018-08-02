No more news bombardment

Home Cities Kochi

YouWe addresses the problem of too much information being dumped on social media users.

K Sanker, founder of YouWe app  Melton Antony

KOCHI: In this digital era of social media, people are forced to grapple with an onslaught of information. When surfing the WhatsApp, Twitter or Facebook, people have to come up with things posted by others in the group. The need to find an alternative to all the present social media apps prompted K Shanker, an MBA graduate, to launch a startup venture. 

He developed a mobile app called YouWe, which has all the features of the aforesaid social media platforms but has something more. He mentioned the fact that only the administrators of the page can post information on the page sets the app apart.  “YouWe is an answer to the information explosion. It is a broadcasting app that enables people to share news, videos or music without being pummelled by other user’s posts,” said Shanker who is based in Kochi. The app, launched in July this year, was developed and funded by Shanker.

“The initial investment needed for creating and developing was R 10 lakh. The cost will go up as the app is upgraded and will think about roping in investors,” he said. There is no licensing cost involved. In the case of a Facebook page, the person who follows gets bombarded with information about the other followers. “I might not be interested in what the other followers are doing or posting. But the Facebook page crams it down my throat and I am forced to put up with it. However, in the case of YouWe app, all information about the admins and also followers remain behind the screen,” he said. Another advantage of the app is that none of the followers can post anything on the page.

“All the information on the page is posted by the admin. There is also no option for the follower to comment on a particular post. Hence, the page doesn’t get messy with all the views and thoughts of the followers,” he said. According to Shanker, the app which is available in Google playstore, is a public platform and hence, acts as a deterrent to anti-social elements. “Nobody will dare to post any sleazy, seditious or unappetising things on their pages. Since users don’t know who is following their page,  they will be extra vigilant about what they are posting,” said Shanker.

Two and a half weeks since its launch, the app has been downloaded by over 10,000 users and many pages boast of over 300 followers, said the creator of the app. “This is the second version of the app and it will be upgraded to add more features in the near future,” said Shanker.  According to him, the app will prove to be very useful for commercial establishments like the supermarkets, boutiques.

“Today, nearly all the supermarkets or boutiques send information about new arrivals, discounts and other offers via SMS or WhatsApp. However, all the effort put into finding the numbers, selecting individual contacts and sending the message can be done away if the establishments create a page of their own on YouWe. All they have to do is put up a notice asking customers to follow their page on YouWe,” he said. As of now, the app is taking its baby steps towards success and is slowly gathering users. 

