State government comes to the rescue of SSA teachers

KOCHI:The Centre’s move to drastically cut funds allocated for the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) projects in the state has dealt a huge blow to the project’s proper implementation. The move will also reduce the salaries of the specialist teachers appointed under SSA from Rs 20,000 to Rs 7,500 per month, said an SSA officer.

However, the state government has come to the teachers’ rescue. On Wednesday, it issued an order stating it will chip in with Rs 7,000 per teacher.“The state government has decided to chip in with double the amount sanctioned by the Centre,” said the officer. Around 2,685 teachers appointed on contract under SSA will benefit from the decision.

The officer said the specialist teachers were being paid Rs 25,200 till last year. “It has to be noted the Centre was not even paying the entire Rs 7,000 it specified. It paid only Rs 4,200, while the rest was being paid by the state,” he said. “Since the state government stands by its belief in providing quality education even if bound by financial constraints, it has decided to allocate Rs 7,000 other than the Rs 2,800 it contributes as its share towards the Central fund. “So in effect, the teachers will get Rs 14,000 per month as salary,” said the officer. He said the state government took the step under its efforts to strengthen and protect general education in Kerala.The fund cut by the Centre had upset the state immensely.

“We submitted the annual project proposal amounting to Rs 1,930 crore with the MHRD. Our proposal was supported by all relevant documents and proof,” the officer. “The proposal was big this time as classes from IX to XII too were also to be included in the SSA. “After much deliberation, the Centre agreed to allocate Rs 413.43 crore. However, the final allocation to the state was only Rs 206.06 crore which was grossly inadequate,” the officer said. Last year, the state had sought Rs 729.34 crore. “Earlier, there used to be a difference of Rs 20 crore or Rs 25 crore only in the final allocation,” the officer said.In a Facebook post, Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac said kids in the state were falling victims to the political vendetta of the Centre.