Tamil Nadu fishing boat seized, fined Rs 2.5 lakh

The newly-constructed boat was about to set sail during the trawl ban when it was seized at the Munambam fisheries harbour.

By Express News Service

KOCHI:Following the joint efforts of the Marine Enforcement and Fisheries Department, a Tamil Nadu colour-coded trawl boat 'Holy Mother' was captured last week for violating rules and regulations of the Marine Fisheries Act. On Wednesday, the boat was impounded and the owner was slapped with a fine of `2.5 lakh as per the directions of the Fisheries deputy director.

The newly-constructed boat was about to set sail during the trawl ban when it was seized at the Munambam fisheries harbour. The boat owner was identified as a native of Colachel from Kanyakumari. The boat was found loaded with Chinese nets, flaked ice and other accessories.  

The fishermen claimed they just constructed the boat and were set to sail for a trial run.“As per the Kerala Marine Fisheries Regulation Acts, 1980, newly-constructed fishing boats set for a trial run should not do so with Chinese nets and stored ice on board. This was a clear violation of the rules,” said deputy director of Fisheries (Zonal) Ernakulam, S Mahesh.

The seized boat was brought to Vypeen Fisheries Station for further investigation.“The boat lacked licence papers. Action has been taken for violating Sections 6,7 and 9 of the Act, which stand for lacking a proper license, prohibition of fishing using unlicensed fishing vessels and also no registration of the vessel,” Mahesh said.w

