The Diesel Multiple Units back on track

There will be no increase in train traffic on this line since issues pertaining to electrification of this route needs to be resolved.

The Cochin Harbour Terminus Station A Sanesh

By Anu Kuruvilla 
Express News Service

KOCHI:  The Diesel Multiple Units (DEMU) will soon chug between Ernakulam Junction and Cochin Harbour Terminus stations bringing a much-needed respite from the congested roads. According to Harikrishnan, area manager, the train will arrive at Ernakulam South Railway Station in a day or two. “The cars are at Kollam,” he said. However, he said, only DEMU will be running in this section. “There will be no increase in train traffic on this line since issues pertaining to electrification of this route needs to be resolved,” he added.

However, with the Railways deciding to start DEMU services, Cochin Harbour Terminus will get a new lease of life. According to Thomas Simon, who has been fighting for the restart of passenger train service on this route, the DEMU service will help perk up the station. “We have been demanding start of passenger services along this route for quite some time. It is good to hear that it is starting soon,” he said.

However, he said, that is not enough. “Railways should work towards utilising the potential of the terminus to the fullest,” he said. According to him, the Railways can use diesel-engines to operate services along this route. “The station can be made into a hub for suburban rail service. The platforms here can accommodate trains having 12 coaches. So I think, the Railways can easily operate passenger services towards Alappuzha, without having the trains to change direction at Ernakulam Junction. This will ease traffic at the Junction,” he said.

According to him, thousands of people travel daily from the neighbouring districts like Thrissur, Kottayam and Alappuzha. “Due to the lack of a dedicated suburban railway system, these people are forced to depend mostly on Express trains or slow passenger trains to travel to their workplace. So, if MEMU and DEMU trains are operated from here it will prove to be helpful to these people,” he added.

The Diesel Multiple Unit
The three 20-year-old 700 HP Diesel Multiple Units have been turned into swanky new ones by refurbishing them. The three car Diesel Multiple Units with one Diesel Power Car in front, one Trailing Car, and One Driving Trailer Car has the unique feature of being able to move both ways without requiring a turn-around.These DEMUs were completely refurbished by the loco works Perambur and mechanical branch, Chennai, by providing completely new flooring and other facilities.

