Home Cities Kochi

Turn the pages of this book for an extravagant world tour

It wouldn’t be wrong to call it a visual wonder. A retired officer of Indian Aluminium Industry, K K Cherian has brought together the important events and places in the world under one roof.

Published: 02nd August 2018 04:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2018 04:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Meenakshy Menon
Express News Service

KOCHI: It wouldn’t be wrong to call it a visual wonder. A retired officer of Indian Aluminium Industry, K K Cherian has brought together the important events and places in the world under one roof. His two-decades-long effort has resulted in a book ‘Picture Museum’ that brings together all the significant things around the globe through photographs. “I always had the habit of collecting pictures from friends and acquaintances. I had good contacts with people living in various parts of the world, and hence I could make such a book,” said Cherian, a native of Kochi.

From wonders of the world, worst calamities, religious places, cultures, customs, science and various topics across the world are part of the book. He mentioned that initially he conducted exhibitions of these photos in various schools to raise the general knowledge level of children and received a great response. “It was then an official from the Department of Culture, Delhi, asked me to publish a book with these photos. He also lend financial help for this,” he added.

Initially, it was a small book with limited photos and more details, but recently the revised version was published by Cherian. “The current one has more pictures and is bigger in size. The book contains more than 1,300 photos, which itself were selected after thorough scrutiny,” he said. He mentioned for some events, he sought the help of painting as photographs were not available. 

Cherian noted when the exhibition of his photos was hosted at David Hall Gallery in Fort Kochi, a lot of foreigners evinced interest. “They were very excited to see their country’s events photographed and kept in our exhibition. One person from Eastern Europe also asked why his country’s photo was missing in the collection,” he said. Cherian feels foreigners are more interested to see such collections than the local people. 

Apart from keeping the book for sale, Cherian said his request to exhibit the collection at Bastion Bungalow in Kochi has been approved by the government. It is now under the consideration of the Department of Archaeology and he is awaiting their response.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Indian Aluminium Industry Picture Museum

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
All-women bike expedition kicks off from Kochi to Delhi
Gallery
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release
With 540 wickets in 138 Tests James Anderson stands second on the list of bowlers since 2000. Here are few facts about England's 'Beckham of cricket' who has been his country's most-trusted new-ball attacker for over a decade now. (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday James Anderson: The most successful fast bowler of this century