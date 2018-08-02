Turn the pages of this book for an extravagant world tour

Meenakshy Menon By

Express News Service

KOCHI: It wouldn’t be wrong to call it a visual wonder. A retired officer of Indian Aluminium Industry, K K Cherian has brought together the important events and places in the world under one roof. His two-decades-long effort has resulted in a book ‘Picture Museum’ that brings together all the significant things around the globe through photographs. “I always had the habit of collecting pictures from friends and acquaintances. I had good contacts with people living in various parts of the world, and hence I could make such a book,” said Cherian, a native of Kochi.

From wonders of the world, worst calamities, religious places, cultures, customs, science and various topics across the world are part of the book. He mentioned that initially he conducted exhibitions of these photos in various schools to raise the general knowledge level of children and received a great response. “It was then an official from the Department of Culture, Delhi, asked me to publish a book with these photos. He also lend financial help for this,” he added.

Initially, it was a small book with limited photos and more details, but recently the revised version was published by Cherian. “The current one has more pictures and is bigger in size. The book contains more than 1,300 photos, which itself were selected after thorough scrutiny,” he said. He mentioned for some events, he sought the help of painting as photographs were not available.

Cherian noted when the exhibition of his photos was hosted at David Hall Gallery in Fort Kochi, a lot of foreigners evinced interest. “They were very excited to see their country’s events photographed and kept in our exhibition. One person from Eastern Europe also asked why his country’s photo was missing in the collection,” he said. Cherian feels foreigners are more interested to see such collections than the local people.

Apart from keeping the book for sale, Cherian said his request to exhibit the collection at Bastion Bungalow in Kochi has been approved by the government. It is now under the consideration of the Department of Archaeology and he is awaiting their response.