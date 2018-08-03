All-party meet evaluates preparation in Angamaly

By Express News Service

KOCHI: An all-party meeting organised by the Angamaly municipality on Thursday discussed the precautionary measures to be taken in case water is released from Idukki dam on Thursday. Different parts of the Angamaly municipality face flood threat if the shutters of Cheruthoni dam are opened.

Chethikad, Nayathodu, Mullassery, Kaliupalam, Mangattukara, Kothakulangara, Angadikavu, Chambannur and Peechanikad are areas near Angamaly which face flood threat. The meeting discussed the emergency measures that have to be taken in thickly-populated places. The village officer claimed all arrangements are in place to evacuate people in case of flooding. Arrangements are made at schools, community halls and auditoriums, where rehabilitation camps will be opened.

As part of rescue service, ambulances, buses, fire tenders, earth movers and other vehicles have been kept ready. Similarly, a medical team under the Superintendent of Angamaly Taluk hospital are already on alert mode. The all-party meeting held at the A P Kurian Memorial Hall was inaugurated by municipal chairperson M A Gracyteacher.

Safety measures

