Assam native held for stealing mobile phone

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kunnathunadu police on Thursday arrested a 20-year-old Assam native on charges of stealing the mobile phone of a home guard. According to the police, the arrested person is Usman Ali. The accused stole the mobile phone when the home guard, Yacob, went to take money from an ATM kiosk at Pattimattom after keeping the phone in his motorcycle pouch on Thursday. The police said the accused was recently released from jail after completing the jail term in a mobile phone theft case.