Breaking the silence against cyber crimes

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The time is ripe to break the silence against child abuse, especially cyber crimes. According to a study conducted by the Centre for Empowerment and Enrichment (CEFEE) last year, around 225 cases of cyber crimes against children were registered in the state. “Of these, 51 was reported from Ernakulam district alone,” said P A Mary Anitha, chairman, CEFEE. As part of its drive against child abuse, CEFEE organised its 150th ‘Break the Silence Against Child Abuse’ camp at Rajagiri HSS here. “In the earlier camps, we concentrated on child abuse and substance abuse among children. However, when our study revealed the alarming number of cyber crimes against children, we decided to help the kids learn how to avoid various traps awaiting them in the cyberspace,” Anitha said.

CEFEE has been organising such awareness camps among various groups, including schools, Kudumbashree and residential associations, since its initiation on August 8, 2014. “Our centre was inaugurated by then Governor Sheila Dixit. Since its inception, CEFEE has been successful in providing tips in self-defence and information on cyber-security to children and women,” she said.

The camp at Rajagiri saw 500 students, parents and teachers engaging in discussions and activities. Anitha said people in the city were more or less aware of the traps and pitfalls awaiting them in the cyberspace. “So, we decided to work among those living on the outskirts,” she said. ADGP B Sandhya inaugurated the camp during which Kerala Armed Police Commandant K Sanjay Gurudin conducted a class on how children can be protected from the pitfalls of cyberspace.

Anitha said it was disturbing to learn that parents remained unaware of the problems their kids landed in thanks to their smartphones. “Children are unaware of the predators lurking in the dark recesses of the cyberspace. Once trapped, the children don’t know whom to approach or keep the threats they face bottled up. All this finally leads to bigger problems,” Anitha said.