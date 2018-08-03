By Express News Service

KOCHI: The inauguration of the Citizen Information Centre, an initiative by the panchayat members of Vypeen here to provide online facilities, will be held at the Vypeen block panchayat on Saturday Vypeen block panchayat president K K Joshi will inaugurate the centre. The facilities, include DTP centre, Internet cafe, editing and e-governance. The students and the public will be able to submit applications online and make online payments.