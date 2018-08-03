‘Discount sale’ to come under scanner

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Legal Metrology Department will monitor the ‘discount sale’ held during the Onam season. Recently, the department had found some supermarkets were coming with bogus offers, claiming ‘discount sales’. “During last Onam season, we had conducted checking at malls and supermarkets. This year, we will also focus on trade fares or rebate sales as well.

We have found that some of the agencies are coming out with advertisements regarding discount sales. The other day, we had fined a supermarket which had jacked up the price of goods, which was over and above the MRP, and later sold the same at MRP, claiming to be the discounted rate. There is a possibility that products will be sold without any MRP and description at outlets providing discount sales,” said Ram Mohan, Deputy Controller, Legal Metrology.

The mobile help desk which will function round-the-clock will have facilities such as measuring devices and electronic weighing machines. “The mobile facility helps us detect the malpractice on the spot. Subsequently, we can register cases or impose fine. The documentation time can be saved and other legal procedures can be initiated immediately. We are also exploring other areas where surveillance activities have to be enhanced for preventing malpractices, “ said an officer.