Home Cities Kochi

Mobile mammogram unit to be launched soon

The mammogram unit worth Rs 1.7 crore is being funded by Rotary Cochin. mammogram unit will start functioning at the Ernakulam General Hospital in a few weeks. 

Published: 03rd August 2018 01:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2018 01:55 AM   |  A+A-

Benny Zacharia, Madhav Chandran, P Jayashankar, Dr Sanjay Singh, Dr Vijaykumar and Dr Janaki outside the mobile mammogram unit | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A  first-of-its kind mobile mammogram unit will soon be unveiled in the state. The unit will mainly crisscross Ernakulam, Idukki and Palakkad districts but its services will be available across the state considering the need. An key part in breast cancer detection, the mammogram machine in the unit is digital and is said to be only the second such one in the country.Normally, there is a long waiting period for getting a mammogram done at a government facility. At the Ernakulam General hospital alone 300 people are waiting for mammogram as of now.  The waiting period for a routine mammogram  at the Regional Cancer Centre is  six months . 

The mammogram unit worth Rs 1.7 crore is being funded by Rotary Cochin. mammogram unit will start functioning at the Ernakulam General Hospital in a few weeks. The pending 300 cases will be attended to before the unit moves to other hospitals and later into selected areas.“I first went and saw a model in Srirangam which is also funded by Rotary. After seeing that, I wanted it here and along with Cancure, who will manage the facility, we got the van and the machine,” said R Jayashankar, DRFCC, Rotary Cochin.

The van is registered in the name of Cancure and has two technical staff  hired and trained by the Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences(AIMS). The van will  have a coordinator apart from the driver and the technical staff.“Creating awareness about early cancer detection, especially breast cancer among women, has been a major issue faced by those engaged in the mission.

Primarily, the fear of detecting a malignant lump stops women. In several cases, it is the lack of the availability of mammogram which hinders timely treatment. We at Cancure foundation goes to at least 500 houses nearby and hands out pamphlets and encourage them to take part when we do cancer detection camps. We will follow the same in the case of the mobile unit,” said  R Madhav Chandran,  Cancure Foundation honorary secretary. Actress Asha Sarath is the brand ambassador of the initiative.   

The waiting period for a routine mammogram  at the Regional Cancer Centre is  six months . The mammogram unit worth `1.7 crore is being funded by Rotary Cochin. mammogram unit will start functioning at the Ernakulam General Hospital in a few weeks. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
mobile mammogram unit Regional Cancer Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Artist Anitha Mohan has displayed 20 paintings at musuem auditorium paying homage to the Latvian woman who was murdered in Kovalam  Vincent Pulickal
Exhibition to remember Latvian tourist murdered in Kerala
Air India passenger planes are seen parked at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport in Mumbai. (Photo | Reuters)
150 Air India passengers stranded at Mumbai Airport
Gallery
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release