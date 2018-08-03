TP Canal: 4 km stretch cleaned

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The desilting of four km stretch of Thevara-Perandoor canal from Rajeev Gandhi Indoor Stadium to PVS Hospital was completed on Thursday, said District Collector K Mohammed Y Safeerulla. According to him, the highly polluted stretch between the GCDA market and P&T Colony-Kammattipadam was cleaned on a war footing. Around 10 lakh has been allocated for urgent clean-up of the canal. It was after the P&T colony residents approached the Kerala High Court, the court directed the District Collector to initiate steps to remove the weeds and plastic waste from the canal on a war footing to prevent further flooding.

