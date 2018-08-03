Home Cities Kochi

Uprooted trees yet to be removed from West Kochi

Trees, which were uprooted during the pre-monsoon showers and gusty wind, are yet to be removed from various areas in West Kochi. 

Published: 03rd August 2018 02:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2018 02:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Trees, which were uprooted during the pre-monsoon showers and gusty wind, are yet to be removed from various areas in West Kochi. Though the corporation workers chopped the branches of the uprooted trees, the branches as wells the logs are yet to be removed from the spots. According to residents of Fort Kochi and Mattancherry, some of the branches which fell into the Rameswaram canal are yet to be removed. These branches are obstructing the free flow of water. 

“Locals and the councilors approached the Corporation, but they are refusing to take action,” said K J Antony, the Opposition leader. “The workers are available to remove the branches, but the corporation is not ready to take the initiative,” he said.According to the local people, several trees are posing death trap to the commuters as many of them are on the verge of collapse. “Some trees at Fort Kochi and Mattancherry areas are on the brink of uprooting. But even after reporting it to the the authorities, no action is being taken,” said a fort Kochi resident.

However, the councilors are of the opinion that the PWD department is delaying the removal of logs.
“As per the information from the PWD, the contractors are not willing to remove the trees. Since contractors have to pay the amount being fixed by the forest department, they are not showing any interest,” said a PWD officer.

However, the corporation officials attribute the crisis to the audit wing’s objection to the practice of providing advance payment to the contractors for removing and chopping the trees. 
“Earlier, the corporation used to provide an advance payment of `40,000 for removing and cutting the trees. After the sale of the trees, they will repay the amount to the corporation. But the practice ended with the audit wing objected the advance payment,” said a corporation officer.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
trees pre-monsoon showers Kochi city

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Artist Anitha Mohan has displayed 20 paintings at musuem auditorium paying homage to the Latvian woman who was murdered in Kovalam  Vincent Pulickal
Exhibition to remember Latvian tourist murdered in Kerala
Air India passenger planes are seen parked at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport in Mumbai. (Photo | Reuters)
150 Air India passengers stranded at Mumbai Airport
Gallery
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release