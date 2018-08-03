Uprooted trees yet to be removed from West Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Trees, which were uprooted during the pre-monsoon showers and gusty wind, are yet to be removed from various areas in West Kochi. Though the corporation workers chopped the branches of the uprooted trees, the branches as wells the logs are yet to be removed from the spots. According to residents of Fort Kochi and Mattancherry, some of the branches which fell into the Rameswaram canal are yet to be removed. These branches are obstructing the free flow of water.

“Locals and the councilors approached the Corporation, but they are refusing to take action,” said K J Antony, the Opposition leader. “The workers are available to remove the branches, but the corporation is not ready to take the initiative,” he said.According to the local people, several trees are posing death trap to the commuters as many of them are on the verge of collapse. “Some trees at Fort Kochi and Mattancherry areas are on the brink of uprooting. But even after reporting it to the the authorities, no action is being taken,” said a fort Kochi resident.

However, the councilors are of the opinion that the PWD department is delaying the removal of logs.

“As per the information from the PWD, the contractors are not willing to remove the trees. Since contractors have to pay the amount being fixed by the forest department, they are not showing any interest,” said a PWD officer.

However, the corporation officials attribute the crisis to the audit wing’s objection to the practice of providing advance payment to the contractors for removing and chopping the trees.

“Earlier, the corporation used to provide an advance payment of `40,000 for removing and cutting the trees. After the sale of the trees, they will repay the amount to the corporation. But the practice ended with the audit wing objected the advance payment,” said a corporation officer.