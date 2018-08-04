Home Cities Kochi

A nostalgic meet for basketball players

Team Rebound, a registered charitable society, is planning to hold its third annual conclave at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium on August 4 and 5. 

Published: 04th August 2018 02:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2018 02:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:Team Rebound, a registered charitable society, is planning to hold its third annual conclave at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium on August 4 and 5. A brainchild of like-minded and committed former basketball players of Kerala, Team Rebound has been augmenting their efforts in promoting the game among youngsters.

As part of the conclave, matches have been scheduled on Saturday and Sunday. During the event, Team Rebound will honour the Kerala boys team which won the national junior championship, Kerala women’s team which won the Federation Cup and the Calicut University women’s team for winning the inter-university championship for three consecutive years, said  Iqbal A M, president Team Rebound. Basketball players from yester-years will be honoured at the function.

He said, “Over 350 people have already registered for the event.” The organisers are expecting more than 400 basketball enthusiasts and former players. For more details contact 8281022819.

