Dancing up a storm against drug abuse

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Applications have been invited from colleges interested in taking part in the ‘Dancing against drug abuse’ programme organised jointly by the Tourism Department, district administration and DTPC, Ernakulam, as a part of the district-level Onam celebrations.The participating colleges can present a dance drama of eight to 10 minutes’ duration. A college can send in only one team comprising at least 10 to 15 members. An audition will be held at the Govt Guest House at 11 am on August 8. As many as 10 teams will be selected during the audition based on the topics and their presentation.

The DTPC will give Rs 5,000 to the selected teams, which will be performing at Durbar Hall ground, the venue for the Onam celebrations. Besides the remuneration given by the DTPC, the first prize winner will bag a purse of Rs 10,000. The runner-ups will get a cash prize of Rs 7,500, while the team that comes the third will get a cash prize of Rs 5,000.

Those interested should send their applications along with a letter from the principal of the college and the subject of the dance drama, before August 6 to the Secretary, DTPC, Park Avenue Road, Opp: Rajendra Maidan -11. For details, contact: 0484-2367334, 9847332200.