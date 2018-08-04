Home Cities Kochi

Final list of Biennale artists to be announced on August 15

The final list of artists for the fourth edition of Kochi- Muziris Biennale will be announced on Independence Day, said Kochi Biennale Foundation (KBF) president Bose Krishnamachari.

He was speaking to reporters while signing an MOU with NRK businessman Adeeb Ahamed of the Abu Dhabi-headquartered Lulu Financial Group who pledged Rs 1 crore to the fourth edition of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale, which gets underway on December 12.

According to him, the KBF has already announced 37 artists who will feature at the Biennale. “After travelling to more than 31 countries, Anita Dube, the curator of the fourth edition, has selected 90 artists. Kochi will be a centre of attraction when the Biennale starts,” said Bose.

The MoU was inked in the presence of N P Kurian, general manager of KBF, and Ajit Johnson, corporate communications head, Lulu Financial Group. Speaking at the event, Adeeb said the foundation has made substantial contributions to the development and direction of the art and cultural landscape in India.  

“Kochi Biennale is not just about the art and artists. It is a commitment towards bridging art and society and make artistic expressions more accessible, easier to understand, and closer to the community over the years. The installations and works showcased by the foundation have become important points of reference in a dialogue among artists and peers all over the world. I am excited to be a part of this history, and I look forward to expanding the conversation in 2018,” said Adeeb.

