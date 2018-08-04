Half-marathon registration till Monday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The members of public interested in taking part in the half-marathon, to be organised by the Excise Department, district administration, district panchayat and city Corporation to create awareness against drug abuse, can register themselves till August 6. The marathon and fun run will be staged here on August 12. For participating in the half marathon competition, participants can log on to www.vimukthimarathon.kerala.gov.in and register for free.

The marathon is being organised by Excise Department, for the marathon competition, 1,500 persons have registered so far. However, for the Fun Run, there is no need for registration. The 21 km half-marathon will begin from Maharaja’s College to Willingdon Island and the runners will return to Maharaja’s. The Fun Run will be held from Maharaja’s to Cochin Shipyard. The marathon will begin at 5.30 am while the Fun Run will begin at 6.30 am.The first prize winners in both the men’s and women’s category will each receive a `50,000 cash prize. The second and third prize carries a cash prize of ` 30,000 and `20,000, respectively.

