Home Cities Kochi

Half-marathon registration till Monday

The marathon is being organised by Excise Department, for the marathon competition, 1,500 persons have registered so far.

Published: 04th August 2018 02:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2018 02:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The members of public interested in taking part in the half-marathon, to be organised by the Excise Department, district administration, district panchayat and city Corporation to create awareness against drug abuse, can register themselves till August 6.  The marathon and fun run will be staged here on August 12. For participating in the half marathon competition, participants can log on to www.vimukthimarathon.kerala.gov.in and register for free.  

The marathon is being organised by Excise Department, for the marathon competition, 1,500 persons have registered so far. However, for the Fun Run, there is no need for registration. The 21 km half-marathon will begin from Maharaja’s College to Willingdon Island and the runners will return to Maharaja’s. The Fun Run will be held from Maharaja’s to Cochin Shipyard. The marathon will begin at 5.30 am while the Fun Run will begin at 6.30 am.The first prize winners in both the men’s and women’s category will each receive a `50,000 cash prize. The second and third prize carries a cash prize of ` 30,000 and `20,000, respectively.  
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
half-marathon Excise Department Cochin city Corporation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Barack Obama and wife Michelle Obama start hiring for their Netflix project
Lucknow streets waterlogged following heavy rainfall 
Gallery
South Australia in 2017 passed a law where the identities of anonymous sperm donors could give people the right to information about their genetic parentage, regardless of whether a sperm donor wanted his identity kept secret. A 36-year-old woman has been
IN PICTURES | Law ending sperm donor secrecy helps Australian woman find her biological father
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta