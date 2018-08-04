Music for the soul

Steni Simon By

KOCHI: There is something unique and more soulful about the reprise version of the ‘Janah Meri Janah’ song in the Malayalam movie ‘Cappuccino’ that you may have heard in restaurants, stadiums and gyms. Although he is not much celebrated in the music industry, this heart-throbbing music was sung by Thiruvananthapuram-based Adheef Muhammed.

Adheef says his music speaks for him. He says, “Music has always given form to my feelings. As a child I would turn on the radio, sit on my bed and just tune into random music stations. Although I never had dreams of becoming a singer, dancer or musician, I was always captivated by rhythm and melody since the days my father would sing me to sleep.”

The singer’s inclination towards music started right from his school days. He says, “Music was all around me. I started singing from my Class VII, singing ‘mappilapattu’ for school youth festivals. As a playback singer, his first debut song was for a Tamil movie ‘Pattinapakkam’ in which he sang the song ‘Anbe Enthan’. His next was ‘Janah Meri Janah’ for Malayalam comic drama movie ‘Cappuccino’. He has also done album covers with five songs in Malayalam, and in other languages like ‘Pazham Thamil Pattu’, ‘Maruvarthai’, ‘Thalli Pogathe’, ‘Mukkathe Penne’, ‘Afreen Afreen’. He has also done many stage performances.

Adheef founded the ‘Elayappam’ band which features six members: Nipin who plays keyboard; Vishnu, the violinist; Eby, the bass player; Ram who does percussion; and Sanu, the guitarist.

After the successful launch of the band’s first cover, it got a lot of viewership. The band has also been endorsed by the big names in the music industry, like Vineeth Srininvasan and Gowtham Vasudev Menon. He says, “We love blending timeless and classic Carnatic music with contemporary music.” Currently, Adheef is working on his own composition which he hopes to release this year.