Onam special khadi fair launched

By Express News Service

KOCHI:Malayalees have an emotional connect with khadi and its products as they uphold nationalism and culture, Food and Civil Supplies Minister P Thilothaman said on Friday. He was speaking after inaugurating the district-level launch of Onam-Bakrid Khadi Fair.

“The handloom sector will help the people stand on their feet. They are offering good quality products at normal rates. The rebate will help in providing clothes to people at a subsidised rate, which in turn will help in increasing sales figures,” added Thilothaman.