Home Cities Kochi

Plan your journey with Chalo app

The Chalo app integrates all modes of public transport in Kochi into a single live-tracking and journey planner tool for the city.The App was launched by Transport Minister A K Saseendran.

Published: 04th August 2018 02:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2018 02:11 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Transport Minister A K Saseendran (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:The Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL), joining hands with the Urban Mass Transit Company (UMTC), on Friday launched a multi-modal trip planner app, Chalo, for the real-time tracking of buses and ferries.With the launch of Chalo, Kochi is the first city in India to offer live public transport tracking and an integrated journey planner, encompassing buses, ferries and Metro Rail.

The App was launched by Transport Minister A K Saseendran as part of KMRL’s seamless transportation plan for Kochi, aligned with the agency’s vision to revolutionise public transport and to get people from all walks of life to utilise public transport. The Chalo app integrates all modes of public transport in Kochi into a single live-tracking and journey planner tool for the city. One can check the live location and arrival time of their bus or ferry on their mobile before leaving and save as much as 40 minutes of waiting time each day. The app can be downloaded for free from the Google Play Store.

“Some people are giving up public transport for private vehicles,” said Saseendran.“It is a distressing trend. It increases traffic congestions and accidents. In addition to this, the increased fuel consumption is detrimental to the environment. I am sure Chalo app can bring back a lot of people from all sections to use public transport in Kochi.”

Features
●  Know the live arrival time of bus or ferry, and leave the house accordingly
● Track the live GPS position of  the bus or ferry on a map
● Plan the trip door-to-door using a multi-modal trip planner (bus, ferry, metro, auto and taxi)
● Find the cheapest and fastest trip options, including all the route options to the destination
● Travel safely with features such as ‘emergency SOS’ and live trip share with friends and family
● Locate bus stops, ferries and metro stations closest to location

Min’s metro ride to give fillip to public transport

Kochi: Transport Minister A K Saseendran on Friday travelled on the metro as part of the Public Transport observance in Kochi. Every first Friday of the month is observed as Public Transport Day, a novel initiative by the Kochi-based research agency Centre for Public Policy Research (CPPR) to encourage public transport here. Hibi Eden MLA and Transport Commissioner K Padmakumar also accompanied the minister during the metro ride which started from Edappally station to Maharaja’s College. During the ride, they evaluated the functioning of metro services and interacted with commuters and metro officers. “We extend our support to initiative like the Kochi Public Transport Day, which will encourage more people to take public transport. This will help in reducing traffic congestion,” he said. Hibi Eden MLA said collaborative efforts will develop a new positive culture among people to utilise public transport.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kochi Metro Rail Ltd Urban Mass Transit Company Chalo app

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Barack Obama and wife Michelle Obama start hiring for their Netflix project
Lucknow streets waterlogged following heavy rainfall 
Gallery
South Australia in 2017 passed a law where the identities of anonymous sperm donors could give people the right to information about their genetic parentage, regardless of whether a sperm donor wanted his identity kept secret. A 36-year-old woman has been
IN PICTURES | Law ending sperm donor secrecy helps Australian woman find her biological father
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta