Private bank employee held for spying on lover's husband in Kochi

Ajith, who was in a relationship with the estranged wife, allegedly installed an Android application in her husband’s mobile phone, capturing all his movements and day-to-day activities.

Published: 04th August 2018 05:26 PM

By Express News Service

Kochi: A private bank employee has been arrested by Elamakkara police for spying on his lover’s husband for five months. Ajith, who hails from Ambalapuzha, had been spying on a man after he fought with his wife over money matters.

He captured the husband’s private conversations and all other private moments. The wife would then blackmail her husband using all the data collected from his phone.

This led to the husband growing suspicious as to whether someone was following him.

Soon after he realised that his phone was bugged with a spy software application, he filed a complaint with the police, who tracked Ajith with the help of the same application.

The accused is being questioned for more details.

