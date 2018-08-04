Home Cities Kochi

Rajagiri School to celebrate silver jubilee

In connection with the jubilee celebration, the school has planned various projects which will benefit the student community and also the society around.

Published: 04th August 2018 01:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2018 01:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Rajagiri Public School, Kalamassery is celebrating its silver jubilee this year. In connection with the jubilee celebration, the school has planned various projects which will benefit the student community and also the society around. On August 6, Hiroshima Day, the school will conduct ‘Soles for Peace and Nature’, the All Kerala Rajagiri Mini Marathon, in which 200 students from various schools in Kerala come together to uphold the causes of world peace and environmental conservation.

The marathon will be flagged off by R J Nadkarni V S M. District Collector Mohammed Y Safirulla K will administer the oath of peace. City Police Commissioner M P Dinesh will be the chief guest during the valedictory function. Jose Kuriedath CMI, Provincial and Manager of S H Province, will preside. Dr Moni Abraham Kuriakose will lead the pledge against drug abuse. The navy band will endorse the cause with its rhythmic beats. I M Vijayan, the football legend of Kerala, will flag-off the fun race for amateur runners.
On August 4, the school will host the Shilpasala, a workshop for Malayalam teachers in the district.

The resource persons are writers Madhusoodhanan Nair and R Sreelatha Varma. Students were given advice and guidance on a suitable reading material.The Rajagiri Literature Festival will be conducted on September 24 and 25, curated by Shinie Antony, a writer and curator of Bangalore Literature Festival and the Bengaluru Poetry Festival. The students will be provided guidance in storytelling, fiction writing, puppet theatre, interpretation of multi-cultural tales and comics creation.

The Rajagiri Thought Conclave, scheduled for the end of September, is a platform for discussion of pertinent social issues under the common banner of the theme Harmony. To encourage scientific genius, tap tech talent and foster creative thinking, a science exhibition will be organised on October 27 on diverse themes such as innovations for sustainable development, health management and e-waste management. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
 Rajagiri Public School silver jubilee Soles for Peace and Nature

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Barack Obama and wife Michelle Obama start hiring for their Netflix project
Lucknow streets waterlogged following heavy rainfall 
Gallery
South Australia in 2017 passed a law where the identities of anonymous sperm donors could give people the right to information about their genetic parentage, regardless of whether a sperm donor wanted his identity kept secret. A 36-year-old woman has been
IN PICTURES | Law ending sperm donor secrecy helps Australian woman find her biological father
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta