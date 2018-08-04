Rajagiri School to celebrate silver jubilee

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Rajagiri Public School, Kalamassery is celebrating its silver jubilee this year. In connection with the jubilee celebration, the school has planned various projects which will benefit the student community and also the society around. On August 6, Hiroshima Day, the school will conduct ‘Soles for Peace and Nature’, the All Kerala Rajagiri Mini Marathon, in which 200 students from various schools in Kerala come together to uphold the causes of world peace and environmental conservation.

The marathon will be flagged off by R J Nadkarni V S M. District Collector Mohammed Y Safirulla K will administer the oath of peace. City Police Commissioner M P Dinesh will be the chief guest during the valedictory function. Jose Kuriedath CMI, Provincial and Manager of S H Province, will preside. Dr Moni Abraham Kuriakose will lead the pledge against drug abuse. The navy band will endorse the cause with its rhythmic beats. I M Vijayan, the football legend of Kerala, will flag-off the fun race for amateur runners.

On August 4, the school will host the Shilpasala, a workshop for Malayalam teachers in the district.

The resource persons are writers Madhusoodhanan Nair and R Sreelatha Varma. Students were given advice and guidance on a suitable reading material.The Rajagiri Literature Festival will be conducted on September 24 and 25, curated by Shinie Antony, a writer and curator of Bangalore Literature Festival and the Bengaluru Poetry Festival. The students will be provided guidance in storytelling, fiction writing, puppet theatre, interpretation of multi-cultural tales and comics creation.

The Rajagiri Thought Conclave, scheduled for the end of September, is a platform for discussion of pertinent social issues under the common banner of the theme Harmony. To encourage scientific genius, tap tech talent and foster creative thinking, a science exhibition will be organised on October 27 on diverse themes such as innovations for sustainable development, health management and e-waste management.