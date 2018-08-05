Home Cities Kochi

BPCL seeks government support to complete LPG pipeline project 

The Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) has approached the state government seeking support to expedite the LPG pipeline project. 

Published: 05th August 2018 02:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2018 02:44 AM   |  A+A-

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. refinery in Mumbai. (File |Reuters)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) has approached the state government seeking support to expedite the LPG pipeline project. The project envisages to transport natural gas from BPCL’s Kochi Refinery to Salem in Tamil Nadu. The project will help bring down transportation of LPG by road and reduce the risk of accidents triggered by leakage of LPG from tankers.

BPCL chairman and managing director D Rajkumar called on Finance Minister Thomas Isaac in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday and held discussions on the need to expedite the project.Rajkumar updated the status of the `5,246-crore Propylene Derivative Petrochemical Project (PDPP) at Kochi Refinery. He also informed the minister the company was planning a further investment of Rs10,000 crore in the petro chemical sector.

There were discussions on the state’s plan to establish a petrochemical park near Kochi Refinery. The park has the potential to attract downstream ancillary units based on the products to be manufactured by Kochi Refinery after the completion of Propylene Derivative Petrochemical Project. The BPCL chief was accompanied by Kochi Refinery Executive Director Prasad K Panicker, Executive Director (Human Resources) Jayesh Shah, State head (Retail) Venkataraman Iyer and  General Manager (Public Relations & Administration) George Thomas.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bharat Petroleum Corporation BPCL Petrochemical Project LPG pipeline project 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Rajasthan is progressing from BIMARU state to a developed state: Amit Shah
Arrested MDC supporters appear in Harare court after police raid
Gallery
South Australia in 2017 passed a law where the identities of anonymous sperm donors could give people the right to information about their genetic parentage, regardless of whether a sperm donor wanted his identity kept secret. A 36-year-old woman has been
IN PICTURES | Law ending sperm donor secrecy helps Australian woman find her biological father
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta