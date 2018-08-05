BPCL seeks government support to complete LPG pipeline project 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) has approached the state government seeking support to expedite the LPG pipeline project. The project envisages to transport natural gas from BPCL’s Kochi Refinery to Salem in Tamil Nadu. The project will help bring down transportation of LPG by road and reduce the risk of accidents triggered by leakage of LPG from tankers.

BPCL chairman and managing director D Rajkumar called on Finance Minister Thomas Isaac in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday and held discussions on the need to expedite the project.Rajkumar updated the status of the `5,246-crore Propylene Derivative Petrochemical Project (PDPP) at Kochi Refinery. He also informed the minister the company was planning a further investment of Rs10,000 crore in the petro chemical sector.

There were discussions on the state’s plan to establish a petrochemical park near Kochi Refinery. The park has the potential to attract downstream ancillary units based on the products to be manufactured by Kochi Refinery after the completion of Propylene Derivative Petrochemical Project. The BPCL chief was accompanied by Kochi Refinery Executive Director Prasad K Panicker, Executive Director (Human Resources) Jayesh Shah, State head (Retail) Venkataraman Iyer and General Manager (Public Relations & Administration) George Thomas.